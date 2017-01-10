× Man attacks 3 people with machete after rampage through Oregon Walmart, police say

WOODBURN, Ore. — Police say a man was running around inside a Walmart store before assaulting a woman and attacking three men with a machete.

Woodburn police officers were called to Walmart around 10 p.m. Monday for the report of a man with a machete inside the store. Police say the suspect was breaking cabinets and taking ammunition. He also reportedly swung his machete at the Walmart greeter and threatened to kill him.

Officers found the suspect, identified as Alan Brock, in a parked car in front of the store. Police say Brock drove away and sped up, aiming his car toward officers before quickly turning and driving over an embankment and crashing into a fence.

Investigators say Brock then assaulted a woman and stole her purse and keys at a neighboring apartment complex before breaking down a door to an aparment and slashing three men with a machete.

Officers found Brock in a stairwell and arrested him. He was booked into Marion County Jail on three counts of attempted murder. Additional charges are pending.

The three victims were taken with unknown conditions to a local hospital.