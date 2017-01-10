Man, 71, arrested after 3 relatives stabbed at Woodland home

WOODLAND, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have arrested a 71-year-old man after three of his family members were stabbed at their home in the southwest Washington city of Woodland.

Investigators say they received a 911 call from the home at 7:25 a.m. Tuesday that Marvin Chadwick had stabbed three relatives in a fit of rage and that he was being restrained by family members.

The injuries are not believed to be life threatening, but the victims — two women and one man — were taken to a hospital.

It was not immediately clear if Chadwick had obtained a lawyer. Investigators did not release further details.