Freezing temperatures, icy roads forecast through the end of the week

SEATTLE – Don’t put your heavy coat away.

Temperatures will stay very cold through Saturday, with some areas experiencing heavy winds and others some snow, Q13 News meteorologist Walter Kelley said Tuesday.

“Please drive slowly,” Kelley said.

He’s not kidding.

Roads will likely be quite icy every night and morning, when lows throughout Western Washington will hit the 20s and areas in the north part of the state hit single-digits when accounting for wind chill.

Kelley said Lewis County could get more snow Tuesday night, and that the high hills and areas near the Cascades could get more.

Wednesday will also feature the full “Wolf” moon.