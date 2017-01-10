× Free entry to parks on MLK day, and throughout 2017

SEATTLE — The price you’d normally pay to visit over 400 parks across the country will be waived on select holidays in 2017, including this upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

You can enter national parks for free on:

Monday, January 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Monday, February 20, Presidents’ Day

Saturday and Sunday, April 15-16 and 22-23, the weekends of National Park Week

Friday, August 25, the National Park Service’s birthday

Saturday, September 30, National Public Lands Day

Saturday and Sunday, November 11-12, Veterans Day weekend

But if you’re planning on spending MLK weekend outside, you’re looking at additional free entry at over 100 state parks, starting that Sunday, January 15 — no Discover Pass needed.

Check out the list our news partners at The Seattle Times posted of state parks and national parks and forests you can get to within a day’s drive of Seattle.

And remember to check the weather and road conditions before you go. You can download the Q13 Fox News and Weather apps here for the latest updates.