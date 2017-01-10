× Dozens of school districts delayed because of icy roads

SEATTLE — Our many microclimates are making themselves known this morning!

Most of us near Puget Sound are seeing some light rain, but we’ve got some snowflakes mixed in many places, a rain/snow mix in spots and some light snow when the ingredients are just right.

We've seen dozens of school delays Tuesday morning because of the icy roads.

Q13 meteorologist Tim Joyce says most of the sticking snow will be along Hood Canal, the east Puget Sound lowlands, and between Olympia and Portland. About an inch is possible in these places and more for higher hills above 300 feet.

We’ll warm considerably this afternoon, to near 40 degrees for a lot of places, with mostly cloudy skies. Windy up north near Bellingham as those cold winds continue to pour in from the N/NE. Joyce says the problem tonight will be places that are still wet when we drop below freezing.

A lot of icy spots are likely Wednesday morning. The day will start with many places in the upper 20s and low 30s. We’ll be dry through the day with partly sunny skies. High temperatures will likely be around 35.

We’ll be cold and dry through Friday. We’ll warm up by the weekend with some rain showers expected this weekend. At this point the MLK holiday looks soggy and seasonal.