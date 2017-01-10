Double the fun! Two cats looking for a fur-ever home together #WhyNotMePets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- These two cats that go together like, well, giblets and gravy. Q13 FOX is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance's #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Giblets and Gravy find a new home, together.

While the two are very bonded to each other, Giblets and Gravy have remarkably different personalities.

Giblet, the smaller one with the pink nose and soft grey fur loves to play. The 3-year-old cat has plenty of energy. Giblet's foster mom thinks he would make a great calendar model because he likes to leap about and pose for photos.

But as for Giblet's best friend, 4-year-old Gravy, he quite the opposite. Mellow and laid back. Don't let Gravy's size or clipped ear scare you. We're told he really is a gentle giant, and doesn't have a mean bone in his body.

We're told both cats are social, so they'd do well with other animals in the home. They also get along well with kids and have no known medical issues.

The two were actually found together as strays. We're told they were likely helping each other out on the streets. So therefore, it's important that Giblets and Gravy are adopted together.

If you're interested in adopting Giblets and Gravy, send an email to adoptions@seattleareafelinerescue.org and the rescue will set up a meet and greet for you. You can learn more about Seattle Area Feline Rescue by clicking here.

For more information about Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign head to their website.