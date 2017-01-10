Check the latest school closures and delays
Q13 FOX is the exclusive home of your Seattle Seahawks

Broadway hit ‘Hamilton’ coming to Seattle next year

Posted 11:26 AM, January 10, 2017, by , Updated at 11:28AM, January 10, 2017
￼￼Hamilton Chicago

￼￼Hamilton Chicago

SEATTLE — Seattle’s Paramount Theatre announced their 2017-18 lineup on Tuesday which includes the Broadway hit musical Hamilton.

“With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary.  Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.”

Hamilton runs February 13 – March 18.

Here is the full lineup – click here for more:

  • The Sound of Music
    September 6 – 11, 2017
  • Disney’s Aladdin
    October 12 – 29, 2017
  • The Bodyguard
    November 14 – 19, 2017
  • Elf The Musical
    December 5 – 10, 2017
  • The Book of Mormon (Season Option)
    January 2 – 14, 2018
  • Hamilton
    February 13 – March 18, 2018
  • Love Never Dies
    May 8 – 13, 2018
  • Les Misérables
    June 6 – 17, 2018
  • The Phantom of the Opera (Season Option)
    August 8 – 19, 2018