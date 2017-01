× Body found in Lake Stevens identified as missing 18-year-old man

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified the body found in a wooded area in the 600 block of 89th Avenue SE as missing 18-year-old Ben Keita, who was last seen on Nov. 26 when he left home without his car, phone or wallet.

The medical examiner ruled the death a suicide.

His body was found in a wooded area on Monday.

The family requests privacy during this heartbreaking time.