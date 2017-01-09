× U2’s Joshua Tree anniversary tour coming to CenturyLink Field in May

SEATTLE – In this case the streets do have names: Royal Brougham Dr. and Occidental Ave.

Now that we’ve got that our of our system, here’s the story: U2 announced Monday that it’s coming to CenturyLink Field in May to celebrate its best-known album.

Bono and company will be in town May 14 as part of a tour honoring the 30th anniversary of 1987’s “The Joshua Tree.” The album featured songs like “With or Without You,” “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” and, of course, “Where the Streets Have No Name,” and was the band’s first No. 1 album in the U.S.

“Recently I listened back to The Joshua Tree for the first time in nearly 30 years … it’s quite an opera,” Bono said in a press release. ” A lot of emotions which feel strangely current, love, loss, broken dreams, seeking oblivion, polarisation … all the greats … I’ve sung some of these songs a lot … but never all of them. I’m up for it, if our audience is as excited as we are… it’s gonna be a great night.”

Mumford & Sons will be the opening band.