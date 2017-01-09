× SPD: Officers arrest naked man who rammed cars inside hospital parking garage

SEATTLE — Police arrested a 33-year-old man who they say caused major damage to cars inside of a hospital parking garage while in a “drug-induced crisis.”

Officers were called shortly after midnight Monday to the report of a possibly impaired driver near Boren Ave and Cherry St. Meanwhile, security at Swedish Hospital reported that an erratically driven white pickup had entered their secure parking garage at 11th Ave and Madison St.

According to Seattle police, the driver reportedly rammed an exit gate and struck a parked car on the street. That driver then hit two parked cars inside the parking garage.

Here is SPD’s account of what happened next:

“The suspect eventually parked the truck and turned up the stereo. Officers could see that the man was naked. The suspect armed himself with a hammer and smashed out the windows of another vehicle inside the garage, got in and spray painted the windows in an effort to conceal himself. SWAT and police negotiators responded to the scene and attempted to talk with the suspect, but he ignored them. At one point the suspect went back to the stolen truck and attempted to flee, but SWAT officers used their vehicles to block the truck.”

Around 4 a.m., officers used a stun gun on the naked man and took him into custody.

He was taken to the hospital before being booked into King County Jail for investigation of burglary, auto theft, possession of stolen property, malicious mischief, DUI and hit-and-run.