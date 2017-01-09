South Sound expected to get snow overnight

TACOMA, Wash. – The National Weather Service warned that up to two inches of snow could fall in Tacoma beginning early Tuesday morning, though Q13 News meteorologist Walter Kelley said he expects it will be less.

The NWS issued an advisory from 1 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday. Kelley said he expects the brunt in Pierce County will fall between 6 and 8 a.m.

“It’s going to be focused on the South Sound again,” Kelley said.

Kelley said his models show it's more likely there will be one-third to one-half inch of snow in Tacoma, though South Hill/Puyallup and other areas of East Pierce County could see more.

Kelley said more snow is likely further south, with Olympia and, especially, Lewis County likely to get hit harder.

"Places like Olympia and Chehalis could see 3 inches," Kelley said. "Puyallup should get less than 2 inches."

Though snow isn't as likely in the Seattle area, the NWS warned up to 1 inch is possible.