Slow thaw begins in storm-battered Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — The big melt has begun.

Cold rain pelted the Portland area Monday morning, slowly turning icy roads into slippery slush. The state Department of Transportation says highways remain dangerous, with many spinouts reported overnight.

Numerous school districts and colleges in Western Oregon either canceled classes or delayed the opening bell by a couple hours. Oregon’s largest school district, Portland, canceled classes, as did Oregon State University and the University of Oregon. Portland State University opens at 10 a.m.

It’s the same story in eastern and central Oregon, where school districts such as Pendleton, La Grande and Jefferson County are closed but some others are opening with a delay.

It’s still below freezing in the eastern part of the state and a winter storm warning for snow is in effect for Wasco and Jefferson counties.

Interstate 84 in Eastern Oregon remains treacherous, with several closures Monday morning. Multiple crashes and extreme weather closed westbound lanes from Ontario to La Grande.