Semi crashes into median forcing morning closure of I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — A semi crashed into a median early Monday morning on Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass causing big delays.

Washington State Patrol trooper Brian Moore shared photos of the incident at 8 a.m. Moore said nobody was hurt in the crash near milepost 61, just east of Snoqualmie Pass.

Eastbound lanes were closed for a few hours while crews waited for a tow truck to remove the semi. All lanes were back open by 8:40 a.m., according to transportation officials.

Moore said there were multiple collisions along I-90 Monday morning as temperatures dipped below freezing causing slick conditions.