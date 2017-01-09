× Seattle police warn people about dangerous heroin purity

SEATTLE — Seattle police are warning heroin users about dangerous purity levels after several recent overdoses.

Police spokesman Sgt. Sean Whitcomb says three people died and a fourth person was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Our news partner The Seattle Times reports bicycle officers were canvassing the Aurora Avenue North corridor Saturday to warn users of the danger.

Whitcomb says the working theory is that all of the victims bought heroin from the same person, given the timing and geographic proximity of the overdoses.

Whitcomb says people need to remember that they can call 911 to report an overdose without fear of prosecution under the state’s good Samaritan law.