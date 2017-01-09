Remains found in wooded area near Snoqualmie identified as local homeless man

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Remains found last month in a wooded area have been identified as that of a 62-year-old man who had been a “transient in the Snoqualmie Valley for some time,” the city of Snoqualmie said Monday.

The remains found on Dec. 2 in a wooded area north of State Route 202 and the Snoqualmie Parkway were that of Tiffany Galsworthy, a male, the city said in a news release. His remains were found by crews hired by the city to locate a potential trail for the proposed Snoqualmie Riverwalk project.

Snoqualmie police said they last had contact with Galsworthy in February 2016, when he was found sleeping outside. He was taken to the winter shelter at the time.

The medical examiner’s office determined through family that Galsworthy suffered from heart disease and that likely contributed to his death. “There was no indication that foul play had anything to do with his death,” the city said.