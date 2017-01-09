× Pierce County hospitals on the lookout for woman trying to get near newborns

TACOMA, Wash. — A woman in Tacoma is at the center of a frightening mystery that has expecting mothers fearful. She was stopped trying to get near newborn babies at several hospitals in Pierce County.

We can’t show you her face because she’s not charged with a crime, but hospitals are concerned about her actions and are watching for her.

Tacoma police say no crime report has been filed even though hospital officials sent out an internal alert, warning employees to be on the lookout for her.

Officials with Tacoma General say it was a test of its security system and that things worked exactly how they were supposed to.

Even so, staff has been asked to be extra vigilant and follow every protocol.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They believe the woman may try to get near newborns again but as of right now she isn’t charged with breaking any laws.

Both of Trevor Pegues’ daughters were born in Tacoma, at St. Joseph Medical Center, which is one of the hospitals telling its employees to be on alert for a woman who has tried repeatedly to get close to newborns.

“If someone came close and had intention of taking my child or harming them in any way, that is my nightmare,” Pegues said.

Officials at Multicare Health Systems say they’ve stepped up security at their hospitals, including Tacoma General and Mary Bridge, making sure visitors check in and are escorted to the proper areas.

The increased security comes after an email was sent to employees asking everyone be on the lookout for an African American woman in her mid 30s-40s over concerns she may use stolen scrubs or ID badges to get access to areas with newborns.

New grandma Shannon Musser said Sunday night she could tell staff were being extra cautious.

“We were pretty much on the floor but we did notice when new people were coming up, the front desk on the birthing unit were pretty stringent on what they were doing,” said Musser.

While the woman hasn’t gotten close enough to touch any newborns, her attempt is enough to make parents worried.

“If they’re (the children) not around me they’re around my heart, absolutely,” said Pregues.