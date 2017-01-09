Lowland snow in the forecast Tuesday morning — prepare for more school delays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Only seven more Mondays until Spring.

Hopefully that helps... because we have lowland snow in the forecast for Tuesday morning.

"This week will not be as cold as last week but the snow levels remain low enough that we can see snow during the morning hours on Tuesday especially on the high hills away from Puget Sound– and mostly from Seattle south to Olympia," said Q13 meteorologist Tim Joyce.

Q13 meteorologist M.J. McDermott says snow is expected to move into Lewis and Thurston counties around 5 a.m. Tuesday, then make its way toward Pierce County and south King County.

That could make for another challenging commute, we saw dozens of crashes on Monday morning. The commute was extremely icy south and east of King County.

Tuesday starts out with some rain/snow showers with little accumulation expected, Joyce said. Tuesday afternoon should be dry.

Wednesday into the weekend we’re looking dry and cold with some nice amount of January sunshine. We’ll warm up this weekend to some highs again in the 40s and a chance of showers by the time Sunday rolls around.