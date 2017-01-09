Icy roads cause school delays across Western Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Icy Roads caused school delays Monday in districts across Western Washington.

Q13 meteorologist M.J. McDermott says there was some snow in Lewis County, plus below freezing temperatures causing icy roads from Tacoma south.

See the latest list of delays/closures below:

King Co. School Districts (2)

• Kent SD - 2 Hours Late. for Middle and Elementary Schools. 2 hrs late for Kent Mountain View and Kent Phoenix Academy. No AM/PM Preschool. Posted: Mon. 9th, 07:18 AM

• Tahoma SD - 2 hours late. No AM kindergarten, preschool, ECEAP, PSSC or zero hour. Posted: Mon. 9th, 05:25 AM

Pierce Co. School Districts (2)

• Eatonville SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation Posted: Mon. 9th, 06:15 AM

• Steilacoom SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Posted: Mon. 9th, 06:17 AM

Thurston Co. School Districts (6)

• Griffin SD - 2 Hours Late. Transportation on regular routes Posted: Mon. 9th, 05:34 AM

• North Thurston PS - 2 Hours Late, No preschool. No out of district transportation. Posted: Mon. 9th, 05:56 AM

• Olympia SD - Schools and buses two hours late. No am preschool. No zero hour classes. No before-school activities. No am Avanti program (periods 1-3). Buses on regular routes. Posted: Mon. 9th, 05:16 AM

• Rainier (WA) SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Posted: Mon. 9th, 06:19 AM

• Tumwater SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No AM session at New Market. Buses on regular routes Posted: Mon. 9th, 05:59 AM

• Yelm Community Schools - 2 Hours Late, No preschool. No Out of District Posted: Mon. 9th, 05:58 AM

Clallam & Jefferson Co. School Districts (4)

• Brinnon SD - 2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation Posted: Mon. 9th, 05:58 AM

• Port Angeles SD - 2 Hours Late, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation. Due to icy conditions. Posted: Mon. 9th, 05:47 AM

• Quilcene SD - 2 Hours Late Posted: Mon. 9th, 05:56 AM

• Sequim SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Regular bus routes Posted: Mon. 9th, 06:28 AM

Kitsap & Mason Co. School Districts (3)

• Pioneer SD - Buses on road restriction routes Posted: Mon. 9th, 06:12 AM

• Shelton SD - Buses on road restriction routes Posted: Mon. 9th, 06:11 AM

• Southside SD - Buses on road restriction routes Posted: Mon. 9th, 06:14 AM

Grays Harbor & Pacific Co. School Districts (1)

• Cosmopolis SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. School is 2 hours late due to icy roads Posted: Mon. 9th, 06:55 AM

• Willapa Valley SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool Posted: Mon. 9th, 06:15 AM

Lewis Co. School Districts (2)

• Boistfort SD - Buses on snow routes Posted: Mon. 9th, 06:20 AM

• Pe Ell SD - 2 Hours Late, No preschool, Buses on snow routes Posted: Mon. 9th, 05:47 AM

Cowlitz Co. & Lower Columbia (WA) Schools (1)

• Castle Rock Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes Posted: Mon. 9th, 05:27 AM

South Sound Private/Charter Schools (4)

• Chief Leschi Schools - 2 Hours Late Posted: Mon. 9th, 05:49 AM

• Olympia Waldorf School - 2 Hours Late Posted: Mon. 9th, 06:22 AM

• Pope John Paul II HS - 2 Hours Late Posted: Mon. 9th, 06:13 AM

• St. Michael Olympia - 2 Hours Late Posted: Mon. 9th, 05:43 AM

Organizations (1)

• South Sound YMCA-Child Care Services - 2 Hours Late. For all programs. Posted: Mon. 9th, 06:02 AM