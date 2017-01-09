Gilbert Greenwood: Search on for accused child rapist wanted in Pierce County

TACOMA — Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for Gilbert M. Greenwood. The 51-year-old is charged with 4 counts of Rape of a Child in the 1st degree (aggravated) and one count of Child Molestation in the 1st degree (aggravated).

Greenwood was arrested on 5/17/2013 and was out on bail when his trial was scheduled for 9/15/2014. He failed to appear in court and a warrant was issued for his arrest. “At the time, we were told he had left the country. We now believe he is somewhere on the Olympic Peninsula and so we are asking for the public’s help to find him” said Det. Ed Troyer.

According to the official charging documents, Greenwood allegedly showed a 4-5 year old girl videos of men and women having “really rough” sex before raping her. Prosecutors say the sexual abuse continued for years.

Greenwood is 6’04”, 265 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. If you can tell deputies where to find him, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to his arrest. Call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).