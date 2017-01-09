× Gas leak forces closure of Pacific Highway in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A gas leak has forced an extended closure of Pacific Highway in Federal Way.

Firefighters were called around 11 a.m. Monday to the report of a gas leak near S 348th St and Pacific Highway South.

Officials said Puget Sound Energy was at the scene working to repair the leak while firefighters sample the air nearby to make sure it is safe to breathe. They said if evacuations are needed, authorities would alert nearby residents.

PSE working as fast as possible. Both sides of the break must be dug up and clamped. This will likely take a few more hours. pic.twitter.com/we67rFVzbr — South King Fire (@Southkingfire) January 9, 2017

According to South King Fire, the highway was closed between 348th and 352nd.

This is a developing story and will be updated.