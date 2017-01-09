Body found in woods in Lake Stevens

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — A body was found Monday afternoon in woods near the 600 block of 89th Drive SE in Lake Stevens, police said.

“The identity of the deceased is unknown at this time,” a police news release said.

Police did not say whether foul play was suspected. Police said detectives were on the scene.

“It is also unknown if the deceased is missing person Ben Keita, who was last seen on Saturday, November 26, 2016,” police said. “Positive identification will be made by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.”