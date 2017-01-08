× Olympia community college to offer brewing degree

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — South Puget Sound Community College could soon offer a new degree in craft brewing, distilling and cidermaking.

The Olympian reports the state recently approved the college’s request to develop the craft beverage degrees, and now school officials have six months to develop curriculum and meet other requirements for state approval.

College spokeswoman Kelly Green says the school expects to launch the beer brewing and cidermaking degree this fall, with distilling to follow in the fall of 2018.

The school currently offers some non-credit brewing classes, which Green says have been extremely popular. She says the school will continue to offer those classes as well for people who just want to learn how to brew a few gallons of beer in their bathtubs.