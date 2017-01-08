× Charges expected after bomb scare at Puyallup hospital

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Two men are expected to face charges after a bomb explosion early Sunday morning injuring themselves and prompting a response from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Hazardous Device Squad and ATF officials.

Puyallup Police Capt. Scott Engle says the men sought treatment about 4 a.m. at Good Samaritan Hospital. Their injuries were consistent with a bomb explosion.

An 18-year-old had extensive injuries to his hand and was transported to Harborview Medical Center. The second person was treated at Good Samaritan Hospital for internal injuries consistent with being close to an explosive device. He will be booked into Pierce County Jail, Engle said.

Good Samaritan Hospital was partially evacuated because authorities believed the truck the men drove to the hospital with might have contained an explosive device.

Evidence of an explosion in the vehicle was found by Hazardous Device Techs. Techs are currently collecting evidence from the vehicle. — Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) January 8, 2017

Engle said authorities did find suspicious materials in the truck parked very close to the main entrance to the hospital.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Hazardous Device Squad and ATF officials investigated and cleared the truck, which was also damaged by an explosion.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Engle said both men are known to Puyallup Police.

There are no safety concerns for Good Sam Hospital at this time. Police activity now is related to evidence collection only. — Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) January 8, 2017