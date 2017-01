× 20,000 without power in Seattle

SEATTLE – About 20,000 Seattle City Light residents in north Seattle are without power right now.

Neighborhoods affected by the outage are Eastlake, Fremont, Laurel, Montlake, Wallingford, and parts of the Capitol Hill and University District.

The company says they hope to restore electricity to those homes and businesses by 6 p.m. Sunday. View their outage map here.

The cause of the outage is still under investigation.