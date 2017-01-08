1 killed in Mason County head-on crash; WSP investigating
ALLYN, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating a 2-vehicle head-on crash in Mason County that left one person dead.
The crash occurred Sunday evening near the intersection of State Route 3 and Grapeview Loop Road South. One person was killed in the collision, WSP trooper Russ Winger said.
The crash closed SR 3 between Grapeview Loop Road South and Dawn Drive. As of 10:45 p.m., the roadway was still closed and a detour was put in place.
Winger said improper passing likely played a roll in the crash.
47.374342 -122.836428