× 1 killed in Mason County head-on crash; WSP investigating

ALLYN, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating a 2-vehicle head-on crash in Mason County that left one person dead.

The crash occurred Sunday evening near the intersection of State Route 3 and Grapeview Loop Road South. One person was killed in the collision, WSP trooper Russ Winger said.

The crash closed SR 3 between Grapeview Loop Road South and Dawn Drive. As of 10:45 p.m., the roadway was still closed and a detour was put in place.

Winger said improper passing likely played a roll in the crash.

Troopers in Mason Co investigating this 2-vehicle single fatality on SR3 mp 15.5 south of Allyn. pic.twitter.com/JDLZ8XgS1H — Trooper Russ Winger (@wspd8pio) January 9, 2017

Second vehicle involved in single fatality head-on in Mason Co. Improper passing likely causing factor. pic.twitter.com/DS1A5iVvgn — Trooper Russ Winger (@wspd8pio) January 9, 2017