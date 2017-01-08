Q13 FOX is the exclusive home of your Seattle Seahawks

1 killed in Mason County head-on crash; WSP investigating

Posted 10:52 PM, January 8, 2017, by , Updated at 10:54PM, January 8, 2017
car

ALLYN, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating a 2-vehicle head-on crash in Mason County that left one person dead.

The crash occurred Sunday evening near the intersection of State Route 3 and Grapeview Loop Road South. One person was killed in the collision, WSP trooper Russ Winger said.

The crash closed SR 3 between Grapeview Loop Road South and Dawn Drive. As of 10:45 p.m., the roadway was still closed and a detour was put in place.

Winger said improper passing likely played a roll in the crash.