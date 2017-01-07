× Roads expected to be slick Sunday morning as snow, ice fall overnight

SEATTLE — A Winter Weather Advisory for the Puget Sound will expire at 6 a.m. Sunday morning. It’s expected to bring about three inches of snow to the Hood Canal area, everyone else will get less than an inch, according to Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley.

Kelley says that doesn’t sound like much but the main issue is the ground becoming frozen.

“That means when we get a little rain or snow it will make for icy roads. Sunday morning will be slick for many especially around the south Sound,” said Kelley. “Sunday afternoon it will just be rain for all except the mountains.”

The passes will get at least 6 new inches of snow Saturday. There will be problems in the passes.

Next week will mainly be lowland rain and mountain snow but the snow levels remain low so high hills will see snow. Our lows will be around 33 and our highs will be around 41.