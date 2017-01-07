× Police respond to 4 overdoses along the Aurora corridor Saturday

SEATTLE — In less than 24 hours, Seattle police and fire officials responded to four reports of overdoses along the Aurora corridor in North Seattle Saturday. Three of those incidents were fatal. The fourth patient is receiving emergency care at Harborview Medical Center.

The overdoses occurred in the 7800 block of Aurora Avenue N., 900 block of N 80 Street, and 900 block of N 102 Street.

Police say the North Precinct bicycle officers are canvassing the area for known heroin users and alerting them to the dangerous purity levels first responders have encountered.

Washington’s “Good Samaritan Law” offers legal protection against drug possession charges to anyone who calls 911 to report an overdose. If you or anyone you know is overdosing on drugs, please remember you can call 911 for help without the fear of prosecution.

Please also visit stopoverdose.org for more information on preventing opioid overdose deaths.