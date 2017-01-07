× 2 found unresponsive in car on N. Aurora

SEATTLE — A woman is dead and a second person was rushed to the hospital after witnesses discovered them unresponsive in a car in a parking lot on Aurora Ave. Saturday morning.

First responders say all life-saving efforts were given to the couple, but unfortunately, the woman never regained a pulse.

The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

A witness told Q13 News that he did see drug paraphernalia in the car. There were also no signs of trauma or violence.