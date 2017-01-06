× Zeferino Balderas: High-Violent gang member street named ‘Shrek’ — wanted in Tri-Cities

WANTED IN TRI-CITIES –

This real-life “Shrek” is giving the lovable green cartoon ogre a bad name.

“Shrek” is the street name of High-Violent gang member, Zeferino Balderas.

He’s wanted in Benton County for tampering with a witness and by the Department of Corrections in the Tri-Cities for breaking probation on a felony meth bust.

DOC officers say his criminal history also includes assaults, domestic violence and burglaries.

He’s 30 years old, 5’11”, weighs 280 pounds and has ties to the Tri-Cities and Yakima County.

Let’s help give officers a fairy tale ending to “Shrek’s” run from the law — with a tip that writes his next chapter from behind bars.

If you know where he’s hiding, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, download the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit your information, or go to wmw.p3tips.com