Youth sports league needs help after thieves steal lawn mower, truck

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Northwest Christian Sports League can’t maintain their soccer and baseball fields for the coming year after someone stole their field equipment.

The theft happened Monday, January 3, 2017.

League organizers, Bill and Phyllis Butler, say they came to the fields and discovered that most of their equipment had been taken, including a Ford F-250 truck, tandem axle 7×20 equipment trailer, and a 4100 John Deere lawn mower with loader. All of which they need to keep their soccer and baseball fields up and running.

Despite the loss, the Butlers say they won’t let the thefts shut down their league.

“The league is dedicated to the strengthening and unifying of families through sports competition. We promote the values and priorities that build character and competitiveness in a fun, wholesome and safe environment,” reads their GoFundMe page.

The non-profit has been serving the community in the greater Snohomish and King county area for 25 years.

If you’d like to help the league get back on its feet, a GoFundMe page has been set up. They are asking for $50,000.