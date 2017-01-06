WATCH: Ring of Honor member Dave Krieg raises 12 flag at Space Needle

SEATTLE — It’s Blue Friday AND the day before, 12s!

Q13 FOX is your official home of the Seahawks — bringing you exclusive coverage leading up to Saturday’s Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions.

Friday morning at 9 a.m. we’re sending Q13 News This Morning anchor Bill Wixey to the Space Needle. That’s where longtime Seahawks quarterback and Ring of Honor member Dave Krieg will raise the 12 flag over Western Washington!

Q13 FOX is the official Seahawks station and will bring you exclusive coverage all week leading up to Saturday night’s game.

Watch Q13 News This Morning Saturday on JOEtv (cable 10/ch. 22) from 6-10 a.m.

from 6-10 a.m. We’re also bringing you pregame coverage starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, Seahawks Gameday postgame, and a live edition of Seahawks Saturday Night!