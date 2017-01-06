× Wagner makes first-team All-Pro, Lockett makes second team

SEATTLE – Two Seattle Seahawks were named to the Associated Press’ All-Pro team on Friday.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner, who finished the season with an NFL-leading and franchise-record 167 tackles, was named to the first team.

Tyler Lockett was named to the second team as a kick returner.

“Those things are hard to come by,” Wagner told The Associated Press. “I will always be appreciative of the Pro Bowls and All-Pros, because you look at guys who have played a long period of time at a very high level and weren’t able to get them for whatever reason. It definitely means a lot to me. It means the hard work in the offseason is recognized.”

Wagner made the first team in 2014 and the second team last season.