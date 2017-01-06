Q13 FOX is the exclusive home of your Seattle Seahawks

Wagner makes first-team All-Pro, Lockett makes second team

SEATTLE, WA - AUGUST 27: (L-R) Seattle Seahawks players Bobby Wagner, Tyler Lockett and Earl Thomas greet fans at American Express Dinner on the 50 at CenturyLink Field on August 27, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for American Express)

SEATTLE – Two Seattle Seahawks were named to the Associated Press’ All-Pro team on Friday.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner, who finished the season with an NFL-leading and franchise-record 167 tackles, was named to the first team.

Tyler Lockett was named to the second team as a kick returner.

“Those things are hard to come by,” Wagner told The Associated Press. “I will always be appreciative of the Pro Bowls and All-Pros, because you look at guys who have played a long period of time at a very high level and weren’t able to get them for whatever reason. It definitely means a lot to me. It means the hard work in the offseason is recognized.”

Wagner made the first team in 2014 and the second team last season.