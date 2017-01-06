× ‘Top Knotch:’ Seattle detectives know violent armed robber’s nickname — now need to know his real one

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

This is ‘Top Knotch’.

Detectives say he robbed the Moneytree in Lynnwood at gunpoint on Dec. 20th.

He is a serial armed robber who police are trying to identify.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for his name.

The images above are from two of his bank robberies in Seattle.

Detectives say he is armed with a silver handgun that he brandishes during the heists.

He has a scar on the left side of his face, unknown tattoo on his left neck and dreadlocks.

He Often wears a black Nike hooded sweat shirt.

He is said to be driving a teal colored 4-door Honda and is with a white female named ‘Christine.’ She is 5’6″, with a medium-heavy build and shoulder length brown hair.

If you know his real name, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, download the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit your information, or go to wmw.p3tips.com