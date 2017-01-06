× Suspect in Idaho murder refuses extradition from New York

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ A man suspected of the murder of an Idaho college student has refused extradition from New York.

The Idaho Statesman reports (http://bit.ly/2jcedYE ) that Bruce A. Marchant was arrested at a New York City Veterans Affairs hospital in December after Boise detectives conducted interviews in the death of Boise State University student Sierra Bush.

Criminal suspects cannot be moved from one state to another without an extradition hearing unless they waive that right. The 61-year-old Marchant will remain in jail in New York until formal requests by Idaho Gov. Butch Otter and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo are presented to a judge at a hearing next month.

The judge will decide whether to whether to uphold the governors’ warrants or allow Marchant to remain in New York.