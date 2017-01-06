× Multiple people dead after shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport; shooter in custody

Multiple people were killed in a shooting Friday at the Fort Lauderdale airport, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

The gunman is in custody and was a lone shooter, Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN on Friday.

“We have no evidence at this time that he was acting with anyone else. He is currently in custody and we’re investigating,” Sharief said. Investigators are looking into the suspect’s motive, she said.

At least nine people were injured in the shooting, a US official familiar with the incident said.

Parts of the airport were apparently evacuated. Aerial footage from CNN affiliates showed large groups of people standing outside on the tarmac.

Airport officials said on Twitter that there is an “ongoing incident” in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2.

Multiple reports on social media — including tweets from former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer, described the shooting.

Gene Messina had just arrived in Fort Lauderdale on Delta Flight 2012 as people were being evacuated from the terminal.

“I got off the plane and I saw people running and screaming. At first I was in shock but when I saw TSA agents running, I booked,” Messina told CNN over Instagram.

In November 2016, nearly 2.5 million travelers passed through Fort Lauderdale’s airport, according to a government report on the facility.

There are four terminals at the airport.

This breaking news story will be updated.