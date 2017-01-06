Richard Sherman talks family, his greatest strength, and his many responsibilities

SEATTLE – Richard Sherman sat down this week for a three-part one-on-one interview with Q13 News’ Aaron Levine this week.

In part 2, Sherman discusses his family, his greatest strength, and how he juggles his many responsibilities.

Part 3 will air Saturday on Q13 News this morning as the Seahawks prepare to play host to the Detroit Lions in their 5:15 p.m. game in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Our Gameday pregame show begins at 3 p.m. on the home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What do you consider your biggest strength?

"I’d say my biggest strength is my intelligence, and being social. Just being able to talk to and be able to communicate. I’d say most of my teammates would say I’m a good teammate. So, just being understanding of others."

When I think of Richard Sherman, I think of not just the football player and all the responsibilities that go with that – the film room study, the workouts – but I also think of your media obligations, and your endorsement deals, and being a father of two kids, and being the player representative to the players’ union and the NFL. I’d feel overwhelmed. Do you ever feel overwhelmed?

"No, not really. You just have to take it one opportunity, one step at a time. I keep everything pretty well-prioritized, at least in my head. Obviously, family always comes first. Coming in here, we have to do our jobs, do what we have to do. But at the end of the day, family is the one thing that won’t go anywhere. You know, those people are the ones that love you regardless of the outcome of the game, or whether you won, you lost, you played great, you played terrible, you got All-Pro, you got MVP. My son doesn’t know any better – he doesn’t know if I got a Pro Bowl or an All-Pro or and MVP this year. He just knows I play football, and enjoys playing football with me.