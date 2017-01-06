Rain likely for Seahawks playoff game: ‘Looks soggy’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A winter storm is in effect for the western half of the Kitsap Peninsula and along the Hood Canal, where 1 to 6 inches of snow looks possible early Saturday, but only rain is likely for the Seahawks playoff game at CenturyLink Field at 5:15 p.m.

"Just looks soggy, with perhaps some snowflakes mixed in," Q13 Meteorologist Tim Joyce said.

Toward the end of the game, there won't be any snowflakes at all -- just rain, he said. The temperatures will be in the high 30s.

Here is his day-by-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Moisture moves back in during the day, starting as a snow/rain mix from 7-10 a.m. along the coast and along I-5. Best places to see some accumulating snow (from a trace to 1″) will be the Willapa Hills in southwest Washington, parts of Lewis County & Cowlitz County, at the south end of the Olympic mountains in Mason County and along Hood Canal. We have a WINTER STORM WATCH for the western half of the Kitsap Peninsula and along Hood Canal where 1-6″ of snow looks possible. Everyone should see all rain below 500 feet by the evening. High temps will be 35-40. Seahawks playoff against the Detroit Lions just looks soggy with perhaps some snowflakes mixed in.

SUNDAY: Will be the beginning of the new atmospheric regimen of warmer & significantly wetter with rain at times for most of the week ahead. Highs will be in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 30s– very typical for Western Washington in January.

MONDAY: Cloudy with some rain at times. High in the lower 40’s. Lows drop into the mid to upper 30’s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and rainy. High near 42 with overnights in the upper 30’s near normal.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with more rain. High about 42. Low 34.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High near 40 with overnights dropping into the mid 30’s.