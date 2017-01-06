× No snow, but rainy and cold for Seahawks playoff game

SEATTLE — If you’re planning to see the Seahawks take on the Detroit Lions in person — bundle up and bring your raincoat. Q13 meteorologist M.J. McDermott says during the Seahawks game all of Western Washington will have rain, pointing to a Futurecast weather model. The foothills will probably see a rain/snow mix and the mountains will get snow.

High temperatures on Saturday will be near 40 degrees in Seattle.

McDermott says on Saturday morning clouds will begin to move up from the south into the Puget Sound region. By 10 a.m. some areas might see snow showers along the central coast and near the Olympic mountains. By noon, Pierce and Kitsap counties could see a snow/rain mix which will turn to just rain as the day moves on.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"The best places to see some accumulating snow (from a trace to 1″) will be the Willapa Hills in SW Washington, parts of Lewis County & Cowlitz County, at the south end of the Olympic mountains in Mason County and along Hood Canal," Q13 meteorologist Tim Joyce said. "Everyone should see all rain below 500 feet by the evening."

On Sunday, we'll drift back into a warmer and significantly wetter weather pattern with rain at times for most of the week ahead.

Highs will be in the mid-40s and lows in the mid-30s. If you can remember, that is very typically for Western Washington in January.