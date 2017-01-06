× Leonard Hamilton: Wanted, violent felon convicted of brutally beating woman, stabbing her with fork

WANTED BY DOC —

Amidst a brutal beating at the hands of her boyfriend – wanted felon, Leonard Hamilton — a domestic violence victim is able to lock him out of her home – until he crawls through a kitchen window to continue the terror.

“When all was said and done, Hamilton had attacked the victim so much that he had slapped her, he’d punched her in the face, held a pocket knife to her throat, tried to slice her with it, but fortunately she put her had up to block it. But the biggest thing is he stabbed her in the throat with a fork,” says Department of Corrections Ofc. Emily Isaacs. “He’s a High-Violent Offender. He’s on the run. Has a lengthy criminal history with lots of domestic violence dating back, at least, 10 years. We need your help to find him, now.”

Hamilton is now being hunted by the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force for violating a domestic violence protection order in Thurston County.

He’s believed to be hiding in the Lacey/Olympia area.

If you know where he’s hiding, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, download the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit your information, or go to wmw.p3tips.com.