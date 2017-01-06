Fort Lauderdale airport shooting: Multiple people killed, suspect in custody

Gunshots erupted at the Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday, leaving multiple people dead.

Authorities say the gunman, who appeared to be acting alone, is in custody.

Here’s the latest on what we know:

• Five people are dead, a law enforcement official told CNN.

• Eight people were transported to a hospital, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

• Multiple reports on social media — including tweets from former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer, described the shooting.

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

• Gene Messina told CNN he’d arrived at the airport as people were being evacuated from the terminal.

“I got off the plane and I saw people running and screaming,” he said. “At first I was in shock but when I saw TSA agents running, I booked.”

• Investigators are looking into the gunman’s motive, Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CNN.

• The shooting occurred in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2, officials said.

• Parts of the airport were apparently evacuated. Aerial footage from CNN affiliates showed large groups of people standing outside on the tarmac.

• In November 2016, nearly 2.5 million travelers passed through Fort Lauderdale’s airport, according to a government report on the facility.

• There are four terminals at the airport.