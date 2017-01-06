× ‘C.O.P.S.’ give ways to show support on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Monday is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and with so much negativity leveled at our first responders these days, it’s a great way to show your local officers you are grateful for keeping you safe.

“In the schools, there could be classes of kids making cards that say we appreciate you,” said Brenda Donner with Washington State Concerns of Police Survivors. “One of my friends is having her daughter make cookies and taking them down to the local precinct. We’ve had some folks, big banners that say we appreciate our law enforcement officers. We’ve asked several buildings in this area to light up in blue and Rep. Reichert is also contacting the White House to see if they will also light up in blue.”

Here are some other great ideas from Washington State Concerns of Police Survivors:

Wear blue clothing

Send a card of support to your local police department

Share a positive experience you’ve had with an officer on your Facebook page

Proudly display a blue light in your window.

CLICK HERE for more information.