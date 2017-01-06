× Benjamin Ellis: Double the reward for tip leading to wanted Spokane County felon’s arrest

WANTED BY DOC IN SPOKANE COUNTY —

A Spokane County felon who’s been busted for illegally having a gun is on the run.

Now, Benjamin Ellis is wanted by the Department of Corrections for Escape on a drug bust and in Kootenai County, Idaho for a breaking probation on a Dangerous Drugs conviction.

Detectives say he’s known to travel back and forth between the two counties.

He’s 30 years old, 6’2”, weighs 175 pounds and has the name “Madison” tattooed on the right side of his neck.

He’s a repeat offender who Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest will pay double the reward for.

So, If you know where he’s hiding, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, download the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit your information, or go to wmw.p3tips.com