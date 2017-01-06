2 found dead in early morning house fire in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Two people have been found dead in an early Friday house fire in Tacoma, authorities said.

The News Tribune reports (https://goo.gl/6fD0Le ) that the fire was reported at 2:45 a.m. Friday in the 3700 block of South Yakima Avenue, near Lincoln High School.

Fire spokesman Joe Meinecke says firefighters arrived to find the home in flames. During a post-fire search, they discovered the bodies.

Both appeared to be adults. The causes of the fire and of the deaths are under investigation.