× 15-year-old girl struck, killed while trying to cross I-5 in Chehalis to meet friends

CHEHALIS, Wash. — A 15-year-old girl trying to cross Interstate 5 in Chehalis to meet friends was struck by a car and killed Friday night, the Washington State Patrol said.

Trooper Will Finn said the fatal accident occurred before 7 p.m. on southbound I-5 and Mellen Street, near milepost 81. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, KPTV in Portland reported.

Chehalis – SB I5/MP81 – Spoke w/Sgt at scene. 30 min ETA for roadway being open. 15yr old girl struck/killed crossing I5 to meet friends. — Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) January 7, 2017

According to KPTV, Finn said that while crews were on the scene of the southbound crash, another crash between a semi and car occurred in the northbound lanes of I-5.

One person was seriously injured in that crash. Finn tweeted that according to WSP troopers, the semi driver was impaired and was arrested.

Chehalis -NB I5/MP81-Semi vs. Car – Serious injuries. Semi driver under arrest. Troopers say he is impaired. others injured. No ETA to open. — Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) January 7, 2017

He said there were three crashes in the Chehalis area of I-5 that closed the interstate in both directions.