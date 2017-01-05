This video was created by ATTN, a partner of Tribune Media.
We’re killing way too many sharks
-
We spend too much time indoors
-
We spend too much time indoors
-
Pizza is a vegetable?
-
Tipping
-
We should celebrate female breadwinners, not alienate them
-
-
America is addicted to clutter
-
The truth about minimum wage and job creation
-
Normal pregnancies don’t exist
-
Dear 2016: It’s over!
-
Boy whose story captured hearts in 2000 is now headed to college
-
-
Woman orders side of medicine with fish & chips meal
-
Singin’ in the Rain Tickets and Fins Bistro Facebook Contest Official Rules
-
Massage Envy Gift Card Facebook Contest Official Rules