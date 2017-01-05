The story behind viral Space Needle pic

SEATTLE — No, it’s not photoshop, and the man isn’t skydiving but you are close. Zach Brown said he was hanging his feet out of a helicopter when he took a photo of the Space Needle that’s blowing up social media.

Brown credits much of the photo’s success to Seattle Heli Tours. Telling us, “The pilots are very helpful about explaining how and when to safely kick your legs out while flying.”

I guess, anything for the shot.

On his Instagram account (@adventure.northwest), Brown thanked a fellow photographer for pushing him out of his comfort zone calling it “palm sweatingly amazing work.”