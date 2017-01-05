× Sisters traveling to see dying father kicked off plane

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Two sisters say they were kicked off an Allegiant Air flight after authorities deemed them a threat, and it cost them the chance to see their dying father.

It happened Monday as Debbie Hartman and Trisha Baker of DeLand, Florida, were on the plane in Orlando, waiting to take off for North Carolina.

Baker tells Orlando television station WKMG she got a text message that her father had just hours to live.

Baker says she went to tell her sister, but a flight attendant told her to sit down. Hartman had a panic attack and Baker accused the flight attendant of not being compassionate. The captain was alerted and airport security escorted them off the plane.

Individuals took to YouTube to vent their frustration with Allegiant Air. One YouTuber said other passengers jumped to the sisters’ defense.

“She was just consoling her sister,” the YouTuber said.

Their father died shortly thereafter, and the sisters missed their chance to see their father.

Allegiant officials told the station they are investigating.