Report: 49ers to interview Seahawks’ Cable for head coach position next week

SAN FRANCISCO — Executives from the San Francisco 49ers are headed to Seattle next week to interview Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable as a candidate to fill the 49ers’ head coach vacancy, CSN reports.

Citing an unnamed source, CSN reports 49ers executives Jed York and Paraag Marathe will travel to Seattle next week, following a meeting with Buffalo Bills interim head coach Anthony Lynn.

The 49ers are looking to fill the vacancy left by Chip Kelly, who was fired from the team Sunday.

Cable serves as the Seahawks’ assistant head coach as well as the O-line coach. He previously worked as the head coach of the Raiders, where he went 17-27.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll responded to reports Tuesday linking the 49ers to Cable and defensive coordinator Kris Richard to the Buffalo Bills.

“Honestly to me, it’s a very positive thing,” Carroll said. “When guys come to this program and we first talk about them coming in here, I tell them I’ll do whatever I can to help get them wherever they want to go and do whatever they want to do with their careers, and I mean that.

“So, when the opportunity comes up and our guys are getting some looks and stuff, I’m the first one cheerleading and working with them in whatever way that I can. Whether it’s getting ready for interviews, staff stuff, whatever they want.”

The 49ers are also looking to fill a vacant general manager position, after the team fired Trent Baalke on Sunday.