Rep. Pramila Jayapal Offering Free Tickets to Presidential Inauguration

Rep. Jayapal`s Office Offering Tickets to the Presidential InaugurationWashington, DC – The office of Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (WA-07) has 2017 Presidential Inauguration tickets available to the constituents of the Seventh District, which includes Seattle, Vashon Island and portions of Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Burien and Normandy Park.Constituents interested in acquiring tickets must submit a request to danielle.fulfs@mail.house.gov with their full name, permanent address (not a PO Box), and a phone number before January 17, 2017.The limited number of tickets will be distributed on a first come first serve basis. Ticket-holders will be responsible for their own transportation and lodging.