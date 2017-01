× Pedestrian hit in multi-car crash in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — Police say a pedestrian was struck by a car Thursday morning in downtown Seattle.

According to Seattle police, three cars were involved in the crash just before 10 a.m. near 1st Ave and Columbia St.

The pedestrian was taken with life-threatening injuries to the hospital, firefighters said.

First Ave was expected to be closed from Cherry St to Marion St, and the Columbia St on-ramp to southbound SR 99 Viaduct.

UPDATE: 1st Ave from Cherry St to Marion St & the Columbia St on-ramp to SB SR 99 Viaduct will be closed for several hours. Use alt routes — seattledot (@seattledot) January 5, 2017